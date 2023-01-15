After Singapore, Twitter giving up office facilities in India

Twitter India is reportedly giving up their co-working facilities in India as the company continues looking at options to minimise expenditure amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions. According to Moneycontrol, citing sources, Twitter is in discussions to vacate their co-working seats in Delhi and Mumbai. The company has given up its Bengaluru working facility as well, the report adds. India Today Tech earlier learnt from employees that Twitter had around 250 workers in India, out of which 80 were laid off following Elon Musk's formal takeover in October 2022.

The report also points out that Twitter employees in Mumbai worked out of a WeWork facility, while the Delhi staff operated out of The Executive Centre (TEC) in Delhi's Qutub area. There were "few co-working seats" in Bengaluru, but the facility is reportedly not being used anymore as the company is looking at options to cut costs. Both WeWork and TEC are yet to confirm these developments.

It appears that after laying off thousands of employees between October and December, Twitter is looking at ending its subscribed services to save money. The company is facing trouble in San Francisco for allegedly failing to pay office rent. Another report states that Twitter employees in Singapore were asked to vacate the office after the company failed to pay rent to the landlord of the building. As a result, employees across the globe are working from home -- after Elon Musk ended WFH in the first place.

Things at the Twitter India office aren't looking good either, as some employees allege that the company is yet to pay them severance -- over two months after their firing.

Global staff also claim that Musk has taken strict cost-cutting measures, such as firing janitors, which has resulted in uncleaned washrooms. Twitter has also stopped offering free lunches, a tradition that was started by co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey.

Not only Twitter, but other tech companies are also taking strict measures to limit operational costs. Recently, Amazon announced that the company would fire over 18,000 employees. Many of these employees have already been laid off in November-December. Others are receiving their termination letter now.

A tweet pointed out that many employees at the India office got laid off recently. Employees took to the Grapevine forum to explain the situation. A post highlights, "75 per cent of my team is gone, I'm still employed but don't feel like working anymore... You can hear people breaking down and crying in the office."