After Swiggy, Bluedart to start delivering essential packages using drones in India

Drone delivery is soon going to becoming a thing in India. A couple of days ago, it was reported that Swiggy will start delivering food and medical packages using drones and now India's leading express logistics service provider Bluedart will go the Swiggy way. Bluedart announced that it formed Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium to deliver and vaccines and emergency medical supplies to the remotest parts of India using drones.

Bluedart is a part of the Medicine of Sky initiative started by the Government of Telangana, World Economic Forum, Niti Aayog and Healthnet Global. It is the same initiative which has roped in Dunzo as well for drone delivery.

Talking about a new project, Ketan Kulkarni, CMO & Head, Business Development, Blue Dart said, "The consortium aims at enabling safer, efficient and cost-effective Drone delivery flights. With efficient systems in place, it can help reduce the current logistics cost, making healthcare logistics faster and efficient. We are delighted to be granted the rights to commence operations and this is definitely the need of the hour. Mankind is witnessing the worst time and Blue Dart is committed to giving back to the society in which it operates and will always be ready to take one step forward."

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc in the county, the people living in rural or remotest parts of India struggled to get access to some of the most essential things like medicines. The COVID-19 induced restrictions affected the supply chain which further led to a shortage of medicines and other essential things in rural areas. During such trying times, drone technology would prove to be a boon.

"The Medicine of Sky is one of the first such programs in the country where multiple drones would fly BVLOS to establish their value proposition for the healthcare supply chain. The vision is to ensure healthcare equity for rural areas."Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana, said.

Apart from Bluedart, Swiggy and Dunzo have started testing drone delivery for food and medical packages. Swiggy has collaborated ANRA Technologies for drone delivery. Interestingly, ANRA Technologies has received final clearances from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Directorate General of Aviation (DGCA), and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to commence trials for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations in India.