After Twitter, Instagram could also charge for blue verification mark

Twitter recently made headlines for charging users for the paid verification mark and now, it seems that Instagram is also planning to follow the same. After Twitter, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, where people get a blue badge that lets anyone recognize their account as a prominent personality.

Now, a code seen by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi reveals that Instagram could soon introduce paid verification feature. The screenshots shared with TechCrunch show lines written as "IG_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV" and "FB_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV." This clearly states that a paid verification feature is in works for both Instagram and Facebook. The cited source is saying that IDV stands for "identity verification." It is currently unknown whether the tech company is seriously considering making it official for public.

Twitter is currently charging $8 per month to web users for its Blue subscription, which includes a verification badge and other benefits. The iOS or Android users are required to pay $11 per month. This is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

As of now, the micro-blogging platform hasn't yet launched the same feature in India. Though, this has been spotted in Apple's App Store. The iOS users might be required to pay Rs 999 in the country. Last year in November, Elon Musk confirmed that the Blue subscription would also be announced in India, but it hasn't arrived yet.

If Instagram also charges for the verification badge, then this means that anyone on the platform will be able to have the blue mark by just spending money, similar to Twitter. There are chances that the social media giant might just charge the ones who get verified on Instagram and Facebook. As of now, there is no clarity on this feature.

Besides, Instagram recently announced that it is testing Candid Stories feature, which will allow people to capture and share anything that they are doing in a Story. However, this will only be visible to those who will also share their own Candid Stories. The feature seems to be a copy of the concept that BeReal app has.

Instagram has become an app where people try to share picture-perfect photos or short videos with filters, but it seems that the platform wants people to be more realistic. Hence, it is adding a BeReal app-inspired feature. The company has confirmed that it is testing a similar feature on Facebook Stories too.