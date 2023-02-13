After Twitter, Instagram may let users buy blue tick mark with subscription

Instagram may soon launch a subscription that includes the highly coveted blue badge. The blue badge or blue tick essentially means that the profile is authentic, though it has now become a status symbol. Instagram profiles with a blue badge can be highly useful for creators with thousands and millions of followers. It may help them collaborate with brands and monetise their content.

The development was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who accurately discovered several features in the past, even before they were officially confirmed by Instagram. In the tweet, Paluzzi writes, "Instagram is working on a subscription plan which includes the blue badge."

In a separate tweet, he writes, "At the moment, there are only a few small references in the code about this, nothing visible so, until I post a screenshot that can confirm my assumption, consider it a mere rumour."

As the tweet suggests, Meta-owned Instagram might just be experimenting with the subscription, but the rollout in the near future could be uncertain. Typically, subscriptions offer an ad-free experience, which Instagram and Meta's Facebook may avoid, as both platforms' revenue mostly comes through ads. However, the company may possibly roll out a subscription, as it could be exploring new options to generate money. Meta's ad revenue fell year-over-year to $31.2 billion in Q4 2022 from $32.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

If the development is accurate, Instagram won't be the first social media platform to explore an option to monetise its existing blue badge or blue tick. Following Elon Musk's takeover in October 2022, Twitter announced plans to roll out a subscription to boost its revenue. As a part of the membership, regular members can get the blue badge on their profiles plus more premium features. Twitter has added a separate gold badge for government profiles, which is not available to buy through any subscription.

In India, the Twitter subscription, dubbed Twitter Blue, costs Rs 900 per month (on Android and iOS) or Rs 650 on the web.

Unlike Twitter, Instagram kept the window open to allow any users to apply for the blue verified badge. If the request is rejected, users can re-apply after 30 days. Instagram says it looks at a "number of factors when evaluating Instagram accounts to determine" verification criteria. Firstly, the profile needs to be public and "represent the unique presence." The profile needs to have a bio and profile photo and be active when you apply.

To apply for an Instagram blue badge, head to Settings> Account > Request verification. The platform will look at the request and get back within 24 hours.