After Twitter, Meta starts selling blue verified badge on Instagram and Facebook

Meta has confirmed the launch of "Meta Verified" -- its own subscription model similar to Twitter Blue. One of the biggest advantages of the Meta Verified subscription is that users can get verified on Instagram and Facebook. If the profile is verified, users will get a blue tick next to their names, which has become a status symbol over the years. The subscription will also offer an extra security feature to help authentic creators fight against impersonating accounts. Currently, the Meta Verified is being tested in Australia and New Zealand at $11.99 (around Rs 990) per month on the web or $14.99 (around Rs 1,240) per month on iPhones.

Meta Verified's price in India will likely be adjusted to appeal to a wider group of audience. If the company retains the Rs 1,200, the subscription will be more expensive than Twitter Blue (Rs 900) and even Netflix's premium plan (Rs 649).

In a blog post, Meta states that users would need to provide a government ID to be verified on Facebook and Instagram. Meta Verified's features include a verified badge, more protection from impersonation, better customer service, increased visibility and reach, and exclusive features (stickers on stories). However, Meta will not limit ads with its Meta Verified subscription.

Meta claims it wants to build a valuable subscription for everyone, including creators, businesses, and its community. Meta clarifies that users verified through the old method will retain their verified badge.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared the announcement on his Facebook. His post reads, "This week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified -- a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services."

Meta confirmed its subscription just weeks after a reverse engineer spotted its development within app codes. It comes days after Twitter rolled out a similar Twitter Blue subscription that bundles a verified badge. Earlier, Twitter and Meta platforms (Instagram and Facebook) let users get verified through a lengthy (and opaque) process. The verified badge symbolises authenticity, but it has become more of a status symbol.

Instagram still lets users get verified via the old method, at least in India. To apply for an Instagram blue badge, head to Settings> Account > Request verification. The platform will look at the request and get back within 24 hours.