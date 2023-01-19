'After working for over 21 years': Indian man pens heartfelt note after being fired by Microsoft

After Microsoft on Wednesday announced that it has decided to fire about 10,000 employees, or around 5 per cent of its total workforce, social media platforms have been flooded with stories of layoffs -- with every individual having a different story to tell.

In one such instance, an Indian man shared that he was eliminated from his position at Microsoft after working with the company for over 21 years.

"Microsoft was my first job after college, and I still remember coming over to a foreign land all nervous and excited, wondering what life has in store for me. After working for over 21 years at Microsoft, multiple roles, multiple organisations... I can truly say it’s been very fulfilling and rewarding," Prashant Kamani wrote on LinkedIn.

Seattle-based Kamani started his career as a software design engineer in 1999 and worked for a little over 15 years. He quit the company in 2015 having served as a software engineering manager. He then spent two years at Amazon before re-joining Microsoft as principal software development manager.

"The wealth of experience I gained throughout my career can’t simply be measured in years, it is truly immeasurable. And for all of that, I’m truly grateful to Microsoft," he said.

Kamani added, "I’ve been surrounded by people who are extremely talented and smart. For any company like Microsoft, that’s the price of admission. I’m grateful to those people as I have learnt a lot from them."

"Most folks carried themselves with grace and humility, curious to hear other people’s ideas, and truly embracing a growth mindset, irrespective of where they were in the organizational ranks. Many have invited me into their personal lives, and allowed me to share mine with them," he said.

He also thanked his team at Microsoft for impacting his life in the most meaningful ways.

"And lastly, and most importantly, I’m grateful for my family. I haven’t always been there for them, but they have always been there for me. I know that today’s news is hitting them equally hard, yet they are staying strong and carrying me through this. Thank You for being my pillar of support," his post read.

The job cuts come as Microsoft’s revenue is expected to slow and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division. The move is part of a larger trend of tech companies cutting jobs and slowing hiring as investors become increasingly fearful of a recession.

Microsoft is said to be “realigning business groups and roles” as the company nears the end of its fiscal year.

Also Read: Exclusive: 'Made mistakes but strong intent to correct them,' says BYJU’S CEO Byju Raveendran