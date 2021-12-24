Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro is already quite popular as pre-orders pile in

The flagship Xiaomi 12 series is going to be introduced in a few days. However, the devices in the lineup are already up for pre-orders. A report reveals that since Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro went on pre-orders, they have received more than 2,00,000 reservations. The pre-orders are live on websites like JD.com and Tmall.

Further, the report details the reservation numbers. As per which, the standard Xiaomi 12 has racked up a total of 98,000 reservations with 18,000 and 80,000 reservations on TMall and JD.com. On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro has received more than 110,000 pre-orders with 21,000 and 92,000 reservations on TMall and JD.com, respectively.

A recently teased video of the Xiaomi 12 Pro states that the smartphone has a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is an E5 AMOLED panel that takes up less power than usual OLED displays. The refresh rate on this device is variable and can drop down to 1Hz.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which could be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Besides this, it may run Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Xiaomi showcased 12 Pro's prowess in keeping temperatures stable during long gaming sessions in another teaser. Xiaomi 12 Pro was able to keep the temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius while playing King of Glory (aka Honor of Kings). And this was during 30 minutes of gameplay at maximum frame rate.

Other than this, tipster Evan Blass revealed the design of Xiaomi 12, which appears in a different design than its predecessor. It has a rectangular camera module on the rear that houses triple rear cameras and an LED flash. While at the front, there's a centred punch-hole display.

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to sport a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will power it. Xiaomi may offer this device with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Moreover, it is expected to feature a 4500mAh with 67W fast charging.