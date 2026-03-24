AI isn't replacing women in tech, it’s fast-tracking them to the C-suite

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful career accelerator for women in technology, reshaping long-standing narratives that have often framed automation as a threat to jobs. A new report by ANSR in collaboration with Talent500 argues that AI is instead enabling faster career progression, expanding access to leadership roles and unlocking new pathways across industries.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The findings come at a time when concerns around job displacement remain high globally. However, the report positions AI as a structural shift in how work is done. “AI is not emerging at the margins of work—it is rapidly becoming core to value creation,” the report notes, adding that women are “actively participating in it, shaping it, and increasingly leveraging it as a catalyst for advancement.”

One of the clearest signals of this shift is the strong link between AI adoption and career growth. According to the survey, 64% of women said AI has accelerated their path to senior roles, while 69% reported that AI has opened new career opportunities. These gains are not limited to traditional tech roles; women are increasingly moving into product operations, governance and AI-led transformation functions.

Advertisement

“AI is no longer viewed only as a productivity tool; it is emerging as a key driver of career growth and professional mobility,” the report said.

Also read: ‘No one knows’: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says AI’s impact on jobs remains uncertain

The shift is also visible in how women are engaging with AI at work. Nearly half of the workforce now uses AI as a core part of delivery, with top use cases spanning coding, research and data analysis.

The report also highlights strong intent among women to move deeper into AI-driven roles. An overwhelming 95% of respondents said they would consider transitioning into AI-focused roles if given the right support, with 58% expressing a definitive willingness.

Advertisement

Speaking on the report’s findings, Monica Jamwal, Managing Director, Talent Solutions, ANSR & Talent500, said, “AI proficiency is defining the leadership advantage, and women in tech are quickly scaling it. 64% of respondents credit AI adoption for accelerating their path to leadership roles, hence proving that competence is overtaking tenure as a major differentiator."

The report also identifies Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as key structural enablers of this shift.

“Global Capability Centres are outpacing the industry on gender equity, not by accident, but by design,” the report noted, adding that GCCs “bring transparent role architectures, formalised advancement criteria and hybrid work models that reduce traditional barriers to women’s participation.”

GCCs in India are showing relatively stronger gender representation with women holding around 6–17% of the nearly 6,500 total leadership roles. However, there remains a significant gap, with around a 40% drop in representation from entry-level to senior leadership.

This structural progress, however, is unfolding alongside a broader sense of optimism about AI-led career pathways. About 65% of women reported feeling optimistic about opportunities in AI over the next three years, reinforcing the idea that AI is being seen as an enabler rather than a disruptor.

Beyond career mobility, AI is also reshaping how women manage their time and productivity. More than 85% of respondents said AI helps them reclaim time, allowing a shift from administrative tasks to higher-value work. This “time dividend” is being reinvested into professional development, well-being, and long-term career growth—further reinforcing AI’s role as a multiplier rather than a replacement.

Advertisement

However, structural challenges remain. Despite India producing around 43% of the world’s female STEM graduates, representation drops sharply at senior levels, from 29% at entry-level roles to just 14% in the C-suite. The report attributes this gap to systemic barriers rather than a lack of talent, calling for more transparent advancement pathways and stronger sponsorship models.