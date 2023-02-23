AI-powered Microsoft Bing now available to use on Android and iPhones: How to use, download and more

Microsoft recently unveiled an updated Bing search and Edge browser with AI capabilities. This was a result of Microsoft's close work with OpenAI, the creators of the viral ChatGPT chatbot. The company has announced that updated Bing and Edge with ChatGPT-like AI capabilities are now available to iPhone and Android smartphone users. It means that users can ask queries and get results in a conversational way. To test this, users need to download the Edge or Bing app from the respective app store. Users need to ensure that they are logged in and signed up for Bing AI preview.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the latest update will help millions of users. The post reads, "Because we know 64 per cent of searches occur on mobile phones, we are releasing all new Bing and Edge mobile apps to serve as your copilot for the web even when you are away from your desktop."

India Today Tech was able to test the AI feature on the Bing app. To use the feature, open the Bing app and tap on the Bing icon at the bottom to invoke a chat session. Bing AI says that there are no limits to the number of questions users can ask. Microsoft notes that users can choose how they want answers displayed – whether bullet points, text or simplified responses. Some answers may also include an emoji to make the response more human-like.

Additionally, Bing AI on the Bing app also offers citations to help users cross-check answers. Users can continue to use the search engine in a traditional way. Microsoft is also adding voice to let users ask questions hands-free. The post notes that those who have access to the preview of Bing AI will be able to utilise the new Bing experience from the homepage of the Microsoft Edge mobile app. However, India Today Tech was unable to spot the feature.

Microsoft is also rolling out AI-powered Bing for Skype. Available worldwide in preview today, the new Bing on Skype can provide helpful, real-time answers to all your questions.

With the latest rollout, Microsoft would hope to gain an edge over Google, which is also working on a ChatGPT-rival Bard. The AI-powered Bard will be incorporated into Google to help users get results in a conversational way. However, the feature is yet to be available to regular users and more details from the company are expected soon. Google may extend the AI feature to the highly popular Chrome browser too.