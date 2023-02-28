AI taking over human jobs? Survey reveals ChatGPT has started replacing humans in the workplace

ChatGPT has been around since November 2022 and the AI-powered chatbot gained immense popularity shortly after it was launched. From composing poetry and music to writing essays, the chatbot has proved its excellence in a variety of tasks. ChatGPT has also cleared an MBA exam and qualified for an entry-level coding job. All of this has prompted several people to put forward a much-debated question-can AI replace human jobs? Now, according to a recent survey, ChatGPT has already started replacing humans at the workplaces.

ChatGPT begins replacing humans at workplace

A survey conducted by job advice platform Resumebuilder.com revealed that some US-based companies have started deploying ChatGPT instead of human workers. 1,000 business leaders participated in the survey and almost half of the US companies that participated have said that they are using ChatGPT and that the chatbot has replaced workers at their companies.

Resumebuilder, in a statement, said that business leaders are 'impressed' by the viral chatbot's work. The company said, "Overall, most business leaders are impressed by ChatGPT's work. Fifty-five percent say the quality of work produced by ChatGPT is excellent, while 34 percent say it's very good."

A Business Today report quotes Resumebuilder.com's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller saying in a statement, "There is a lot of excitement regarding the use of ChatGPT. Since this new technology is just ramping up in the workplace, workers need to surely be thinking of how it may affect the responsibilities of their current job. The results of this survey shows that employers are looking to streamline some job responsibilities using ChatGPT."

ChatGPT's inception

ChatGPT is created by OpenAI. The company was founded back in 2015 and amongst the founders were Sam Altman and Elon Musk. However, since Musk's two other companies, Tesla and Space X, were already working on AI technologies of their own, the billionaire decided to resign from OpenAI.

Off late, OpenAI strengthened its relationship with Microsoft and the two companies entered into a multi-billion dollar deal. OpenAI also partenered with Bain & Company and the management consultancy firm will be embedding AI in its client operations.

Other AI chatbots

AI chatbots have been around for quite some time but lacked a 'human touch'. ChatGPT, with its human-like answers, stirred things up and prompted Google to come up with its own AI chatbot, Bard.

Microsoft, which has partnered with ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI, also launched a new version of Bing that has a chat option. The responses are similar to what ChatGPT provides.

However, both Bing and Bard have their set of challenges as of now and are in the initial testing phases. While Bard was called out for making a factual error in its very first demo video, Bing was accused by users of 'gaslighting them and refusing to accept its mistakes'.