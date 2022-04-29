Airbnb will let employees work from anywhere and their salaries won't be impacted

Airbnb has introduced a permanent work from home regime for its employees. The best bit is, there would be no deductions in salaries. The company would continue to pay them the same amount they used to get before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky informed his employees about the new developments via an email. The mail stated that the company would partner with destinations to help them attract remote workers.

Chesky in his email said that Airbnb wishes to hire people from all locations."We want to hire and retain the best people in the world (like you). If we limited our talent pool to a commuting radius around our offices, we would be at a significant disadvantage. The best people live everywhere, not concentrated in one area. And by recruiting from a diverse set of communities, we will become a more diverse company," he said.

Chesky further said while the new work regime would raise a lot of questions about whether the employees are doing their job or not, he remains unfazed by it. That is because he trusts his employees and, as per him, flexibility only works when you trust the people on your team. He said that Zoom videoconferencing app can be used to maintain relationships with employees.

"Zoom is great for maintaining relationships, but it's not the best way to deepen them. Additionally, some creative work and collaboration is best done when you're in the same room. I'd like working at Airbnb to feel like you're working at one of the most creative places on Earth, and this will only happen with some in-person collaboration time," he noted.

Chesky has given the freedom to his employees to work in any place they desire. It could be a different city or a country too. However, only a small number of roles will be required to be in the office or a specific location to perform their core job. He said that people who are required to work in the office have already been informed about the same. Cheeky said that even if people change countries, their salaries would not be impacted. "Starting in June, we'll have single pay tiers by country for both salary and equity. If your pay was set using a lower location-based pay tier, you'll receive an increase in June," he noted.