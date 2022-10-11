Airline bans passengers from carrying Apple AirTag in their luggage. Here is why  

Apple AirTags has been banned from carrying luggage by Lufthansa, citing danger to air travel. The AirTag is one of the most used devices for air travellers to track their luggage in real-time. It helps them track their luggage in case it gets misplaced or if it's mishandled by the airline during their journey. Lufthansa, however, banned AirTag citing ICAO guidelines.

A report by Apple Insider reveals that the airline was asked to confirm the ban on AirTags. Following that Lufthansa confirmed it in a recent tweet saying "banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off."

Lufthansa mentioned airline guidelines as a reason to ban the AirTags. "According to ICAO guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations. Furthermore, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be deactivated during the flight if they are in checked baggage and cannot be used as a result," it noted.

The report, however, reveals that the claim by Luftansa banning AirTag due to ICAO (International Civilian Aviation Organization) guidelines is wrong. The regulation that Lufthansa is talking about mentions devices with lithium-ion batteries, including larger devices like 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro (purchased between Sep 2015 – Feb 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage. Apple's AirTag runs on a battery that is comparatively too small to be considered an issue under the guidelines.

The AirTag uses CR2032 cells that are not lithium-ion batteries and hence do not come under the regulations. If the CR2032 cells were considered harmful for flights, then many smartwatches which run on them should also have been disallowed on flights.

While no possible reasons have explained Lufthansa's ban on Apple AirTag, many reports suggest that this move could be a way to stop people from tracking their lost luggage that often embarrasses the Airline for mismanagement.