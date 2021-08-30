AirPods 3 launch soon: Features, design change, India price, and everything that you can expect

Apple's affordable AirPods have been due for more than two years now. However, you'll not have to wait for long as the upcoming Apple AirPods 3 is expected to launch alongside iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7 next month. This new model is expected to see smaller stems, making it look like the Apple AirPods Pro. Although they might not feature interchangeable tips as suggested by multiple leaks.

We have learnt that Apple may adopt a smaller system-in-package (SiP) solution, like the AirPods Pro. Further, pressure-relieving air vents are supposed to make it comfortable for long listening sessions. But it is said to miss out on the ANC feature. While that was a brief description of the upcoming Apple AirPods 3, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Apple AirPods 3: Specs and features

--Apple has stuck with the same design on the Apple AirPods since its arrival in 2016. But that is expected to change with the upcoming Apple AirPods 3. 52audio was the first to reveal the renders of the Apple AirPods 3. The device in the renders appeared to be similar to the Apple AirPods Pro with smaller stems. Gizmochina and some other reports further confirmed the design.

--Apart from this, YouTuber LeaksApplePro gave us a closer look at an Apple AirPods 3 clone on his channel. While the overall design of the case appeared to be the same, the form factor had changed a bit, the YouTuber mentioned. He added that the case was less comprehensive and tall now, and the LED battery indicator moved to the front.

Photo Credit- EverythingApplePro, Apple AirPods 3 case (clone) vs AirPods Pro case

--Other than that, the Apple AirPods 3 is supposed to borrow the "pressure relief" function of the AirPods Pro that uses small vents on the earbuds to release the pressure that builds in your ear canal while using them. This feature allows the TWS earphones to be used for longer durations, causing less fatigue.

--In another report, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the upcoming AirPods 3 would adopt a compact system-in-package (SiP) like the AirPods Pro. But it would not get the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature.

--Apple has a major focus on fitness, and the brand plans to bring a few health monitoring features in the future AirPods. These features will benefit from a new ambient light sensor that Apple is looking to add soon. In reference to that, DigiTimes report claimed that the production of these ambient light sensors is being ramped up, which is mostly for a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Photo Credit-52audio, Apple AirPods 3

--Moreover, a wireless chipset called U1 is also tipped to be included in Apple AirPods 3. This new chip will improve battery life, range and bring a few more additional features.

--Upcoming AirPods may also be capable of adjusting the volume of music depending upon the activities going around in the surroundings. Apple patented this feature in August last year. The patent further describes how future AirPods could help stay safe on roads by using a combination of GPS data from a smartphone or smartwatch and positional data from the earbuds themselves.

--Besides this, spatial audio features might also make way to the Apple AirPods 3. Currently, the feature is exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods 3 launch date

The next-gen Apple AirPods 3 is expected to arrive next month. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently hinted towards the arrival of multiple products, including AirPods 3, during the September event. While some believe that Apple AirPods 3 will arrive alongside iPhone 13, others hint towards a separate launch date. A fresh leak on Weibo suggests September 30 as the launch date. Currently, there's no confirmation on the same, so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

Apple AirPods 3 India price

Apple AirPods 3, like its predecessor, will be an affordable offering. The current-gen Apple is available in two models, one with the wired charging case is available for Rs 14,900, whereas the other with a wireless case goes for Rs 18,900. Keeping the expected changes and current pricing in mind, we suppose Apple will price upcoming Apple AirPods 3 similarly.