AirPods 3, redesigned MacBook Pro, HomePod mini in new colours: Everything Apple launched last night

Apple concluded its hardware event on Monday evening. The Cupertino giant launched new processors, MacBooks and AirPods at the hardware event. Apple had previously hosted its first event of the year in September where it unveiled the new iPhone 13 series, the new Apple Watch Series 7, the iPad Mini and more. Technically, Apple has launched everything it was rumoured to right from the new iPhone 13 series to redesigned Macs.

So here is everything Apple launched this year

AirPods

After a series of leaks and rumours, Apple has finally unveiled the third generation of AirPods featuring spatial audio, delivering advanced features and a magical experience in a new contoured design. The new AirPods is powered by H1 chip and has an Apple-designed acoustic system. Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. The new AirPods offer protection against water and dust as it is IPX4 rated, so you can wear them while working out. In terms of battery, Apple claims that the AirPods offer up to six hours of listening time1 and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case. The earbuds are equipped with a custom driver and a high dynamic range amplifier that together produce powerful bass with crisp, clean high frequencies.

MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max

Apple has also unveiled its most powerful MacBook ever. The company's new MacBook is powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac. The laptops are offered in two different sizes including 14- and 16-inch models. The MacBook Pro features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook. The Macbook runs on macOS Monterey.The new MacBook Pro joins the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 to form the strongest lineup of pro notebooks ever. Customers can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models today, and they will be available starting Tuesday, October 26.

HomePod Mini

Apple has also launched the HomePods mini in three different colours including Yellow, orange, and blue. Previously, the device was only offered in standard white and grey colours. The HomePod mini is only 3.3 inches tall and offers a great music-listening experience, the intelligence of Siri, and smart home capabilities, with privacy and security built-in. HomePod mini will be available in these new colours, along with the previously launched white and space grey, with colour-matched details throughout, including the tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons, and woven power cable, starting in November for just Rs 9900.