AirPods 3 review in five points: Should you buy these Apple earbuds over AirPods Pro?

Apple has dominated the TWS market ever since introducing the first AirPods. Many have borrowed the design and tried to offer alternatives at lower price points but, the AirPods continue to appeal buyers. Only, they can be a little expensive for some users especially, the AirPods Pro that sell for around Rs 24,900 in India (through Apple's online store). The more affordable 2nd generation AirPods lack modern features like spatial audio. So, it only made sense for Apple to introduce a new pair of TWS that offer an AirPods-like audio experience but does not cost as much.

Walk in the AirPods 3rd generation or AirPods 3. They have a new look over the 2nd generation AirPods (similar design as the AirPods Pro), are equipped with new drivers, support spatial audio and promise better battery backup. Apple has priced the AirPods 3 at Rs 18,500. On paper, it's close to Rs 6,500 less than what the AirPods Pro costs. In reality, you can get the Pro variant for as much (even less) during the online sales.

If you are looking to upgrade from the 2nd generation AirPods or experience Apple's audio device for the very first time, this is the question that must be bothering you Is it worth choosing the AirPods 3 over the AirPods Pro? I have already reviewed the new Apple TWS and will try to answer that question in five simple points here.

Point 1 Coming from the OG AirPods, the new design should be one reason to upgrade. Apple has shortened the stem on the AirPods 3 by nearly 33 per cent which makes them look very similar to the AirPods Pro. Personally, I have always preferred the in-ear design for one simple reason they are more comfortable to wear for long hours but, if you enjoy the open-fit design, then the AirPods 3 are definitely for you. They have a secure fit, are lightweight and don't come off your ears that easily.

The only downside of this design is that it leaks audio. You can hear most sounds around you and anyone in close proximity will know the song you are grooving to. Apple has used the force sensor controls on the AirPods 3, much like the Pro variant. They handle the media playback and also let users call up Siri.

Point 2 There are so many people that use AirPods during running and for their workout sessions. It's almost a flex among youngsters. The only problem is that the second generation AirPods don't come with an IP rating. So, all those devices are at the risk of getting damaged. Most of them are surviving. One can only appreciate Apple's build quality here but, if you are a fitness enthusiast or an athlete, then the AirPods 3 definitely gives you a reason to spend on them.

The AirPods 3 come with an IPX4 rating which makes them splash-proof. It just provides an extra layer of protection and gives you a reason to be confident about the earbuds.

Point 3 This point pretty much works for any Apple product, not just AirPods 3 the seamless usage with other Apple devices. If you are deep into Apple's ecosystem or own multiple Apple devices like the iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad or Macbook, the AirPods 3 are real fun to use.

You get cool features like auto-switching between all your Apple devices on your iCloud account, which works seamlessly and always-on Siri, which gives you better hands-free control. You can summon Siri to check the weather, control the volume and even make calls to people in your contacts. Apple has integrated the AirPods with its Find My app. The app notifies you when you are closing the earbuds, directs you towards them (yes, like AirTags) and can also be used to play a sound to find a missing earbud.

I mean you can also use the AirPods 3 with any Android or Windows device. The audio quality will be no different, but the experience won't be the same for sure. Wait, that's what we used to say earlier. Now, even the audio quality is not the same, which brings me to the fourth point spatial audio.

Point 4 Apple tried to change the audio game by introducing Spatial Audio last year. It further upped the game by adding Lossless Music with Dolby Atmos to the Apple Music app without charging extra on the existing Apple Music plans. I am yet to see a huge impact of these upgrades on the music experience. Yes, there are a few songs that sound different and have an enhanced impact but the change is more visible when it comes to video streaming.

When you are watching a video on your iPhone or iPad using AirPods, it feels like the sound is coming from the screen and not stereo. It works like magic and ensures a great streaming experience. The difference is clearly noticeable, at least in the content streamed through the Apple TV+ app. Now, this is an experience that you don't get on any other earbuds, not even the 2nd Gen AirPods.

Point 5 A major miss for the AirPods 3 is Active Noise Cancellation. I am sure most of you must have guessed that the moment I mentioned open-fit style. It's just not possible to contain audio in this design and the AirPods 3 are also a victim of the same. That's where the AirPods Pro have an advantage and look to justify that extra price tag. Does the lack of ANC make a difference in daily usage? Definitely. The AirPods 3 are good enough to cancel out the fan sound but, cannot keep out the honks on a busy road.

So to answer your question, the AirPods 3 are a capable pair of earbuds that are lightweight, stay in your ears, have refined audio, good battery life and great features like spatial audio that put them in a separate league altogether. Yes, there is a chance that you may get the AirPods Pro for the same price. Probably, even for less. But, there are people who prefer the open-fit design and for them, AirPods 3 are a great go-to option.