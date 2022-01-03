AirPods Pro 2 may feature lossless audio, its charging case may make sound

Apple's AirPods Pro is its flagship wireless earbuds and it may be getting an upgrade in 2022 that will fall in line with the company's push for high-quality music. Last year, Apple rolled out lossless audio along with Hi-Res quality to Apple Music, but none of the AirPods models support that yet. The AirPods Pro 2 is tipped to support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), as well as a charging case that will belt out sound.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted some big changes for the AirPods Pro 2. In an investors' note, seen by AppleInsider, Kuo has laid down his expectations for the Apple AirPods Pro 2. While there may not be a major change in the design of the AirPods Pro's next edition, the features may see a bump-up.

The AirPods Pro expected this year is likely to support lossless audio via the ALAC codec. No AirPods model in the current lineup supports lossless audio, which is a form of file compression that preserves all the data in original quality so that the resulting audio sounds better. This is better than the format that most streaming platforms use, such as AAC, which is short for Advanced Audio Codec.

But for lossless audio to work, both the software and hardware need to be on the same page, by which I mean they should be compatible with ALAC.

The AirPods support AAC, which is the most standard format for audio streaming. For lossless audio to work, you can only use devices, such as the iPhone, the Mac, the iPad, the HomePod, or the Apple TV 4K. If you want to listen to lossless audio on earphones, the best bet are wired earphones. Lossless audio is detailed, and that is why it takes up a lot of space on your device and consumes more data.

But if Apple wants to give its wireless earbuds the power of lossless audio, it will need to think beyond using Bluetooth.

A recent interview by What Hi-Fi with Apple's president of acoustics, Gary Geaves, revealed the limitations of Bluetooth technology and that it may not be the best way to listen to lossless audio. Geaves said the company will need to shun Bluetooth if it wants to upgrade in terms of audio quality. Apple will need to tweak the technology by using some tricks to circumvent the limitations of Bluetooth, if not maximise its quality. The thing we are looking at is "more bandwidth".

I am not too sure what Apple will choose, but it may be some advanced version of wireless connectivity and that may also include the use of a supporting device, if plans come to fruition.

Another prediction is that the charging case of the next AirPods Pro will emit sound. Now that sounds like a mini speaker, but do not get the idea wrong. This would be an alert sound that the case would play if you were trying to locate it using the Find My app. It will not play songs though. There is no clarity right now about where this opening for sound will be located.

Kuo also predicted the AirPods Pro 2 may feature health-related functionality such as measuring body vitals. He is of the belief that Apple will release the AirPods Pro 2 in the fourth quarter of 2022.