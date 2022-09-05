AirPods Pro 2 may launch alongside iPhone 14 on Sept 7: All you need to know

Apple AirPod Pro 2 TWS earbuds have been a part of the leak for a while, but we have yet to see their debut. Last year, notable Apple analyst and journalist Mark Gurman called for the launch of the AirPods Pro 2 by the end of 2022. Now, the journalist has revealed that the Pro 2 earbuds will finally debut alongside the iPhone 14 series on September 7.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes, "The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019... I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I'm told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling".

Details about the AirPods Pro 2 remain unclear, though several leaks in the past have given us an idea. One of the most anticipated features of the 2 Pro model was heart rate tracking capabilities that select earbuds like Amazfit PowerBuds and Bose SoundSport Pulse already support. However, Gurman had denied these claims and said the AirPod Pro 2 would get this option. In terms of design, the new Apple earbuds may feature a sleeker stem, but a new architecture inside to house more sensors or a bigger battery. A leak indicates that the new earbuds may adopt an in-ear wing tip design for a more snug fit.

Another big rumour involves the addition of Apple's next-gen Apple H1 chipset, though the moniker remains unclear. Apple's first-gen H1 powers third-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro (2019). The new chipset could also unlock support for higher sound quality via Apple's Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), which ditches Bluetooth entirely. Or Apple may add Bluetooth 5.2 support, which uses the LC3 codec to transmit audio more efficiently. In terms of pricing, we can expect the AirPods Pro 2 to cost over Rs 20,000, as the first-gen model currently comes with an MRP of Rs 26,300. Apple also sells the more expensive AirPods Max over-ear headphones for Rs 66,100.