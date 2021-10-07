AirPods Pro get Conversation Boost feature that makes face-to-face conversations better

Earbuds have become nearly a part of your everyday life, but it is still considered a bit rude when you leave them on when someone is trying to talk to you. With AirPods Pro, you can just leave them in your ears and still talk without a problem. Apple has rolled out a new update with a feature called the Conversation Boost for the AirPods Pro to make conversations better without needing you to remove the earbuds.

The Conversation Boost feature, announced back at WWDC 2021, is a part of the update that brought Find My support for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, making it easier than ever to locate them using the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Folks at Macrumors spotted the setting inside the Custom Transparency Mode for the AirPods Pro, and it essentially lets you customise the transparency mode according to how you want to listen to your surroundings.

When you turn on this feature, the beam-forming microphones on your AirPods Pro isolate voices from the background noise and other chatter going on around you to make the person talking to you sound clear. You can change the amplification level for transparency mode in the settings to change how clear you want the surrounding sound to be. You can increase or decrease the ambient noise or change the tone of what you hear, as well.

Your AirPods Pro needs to run the 4A400 firmware for the Conversation Boost feature to appear and to work properly. This is the same update that Apple rolled out recently, so it should not be a problem installing it. To enable Conversation Boost, go to Settings on your iPhone, followed by a tap on Accessibility. There, you will find the Audio/Visual option. Now, tap on Headphone Accommodations and then Transparency Mode. Scroll down to find Conversation Boost and turn it on. You also have all the other settings here.

You will find transparency modes on every pair of active noise-cancelling earbuds. Nearly all of them let you listen to what is happening around you, but only a few support special conversation modes that let you listen to the person in front of you in isolation. With Conversation Boost, AirPods Pro have joined that category of wireless earbuds. But even though you will now have a reason to have the AirPods put on during a conversation, I would still suggest you take them out when you need them just to show you are not rude.