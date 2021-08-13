AirPods to gain Find My functionality with iOS 15, next-gen AirPods Pro may bring health-related capabilities

iOS 15 will bring Apple's Find My functionality to AirPods for the first time. With this, users will easily be able to locate their misplaced AirPods through the Find My app on their Apple device. Though this might not be the only new functionality, we are about to see it on AirPods in the time to come.

Apple had earlier mentioned that its AirPods would support Precision Finding for their tracking. However, the iOS 15 has now been spotted with another function that will help the cause - the new iOS will link AirPods with your Apple ID.

9to5Mac spotted the functionality recently in the iOS 15 internal code. With the feature turned on, the location of a particular set of AirPods can be tracked through the Find My Network when lost. Furthermore, the AirPods will continue to send this location even if someone else connects them to another device.

For this, the AirPods will be tied to your Apple ID, much like the AirTag. Once set up, the AirPods will be visible in a map seen on the Find My app, which will also direct the user to the lost device in step-by-step navigation.

Once nearby, users will be able to locate the AirPods through Bluetooth precisely. The report mentions that the feature will work for both AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. However, it should be noted that the AirPods models will not have an activation lock for the feature like other iOS devices. This means that a few manual steps will be able to reset the system, and an Apple ID link will then be of no use.

Health-related updates

Other than the Find My functionality, Apple's AirPods might also be getting a significant new health feature soon. However, the difference in the two functions will be that the Find My support will be rolled out to select AirPods models with the iOS 15, while the new health feature will only mark its debut in the future iterations of the product.

As for what the feature is, Apple is said to be working on a way to enable AirPods to track the breathing rate of the wearer. For this, the tech major has come up with new research that proves the concept's viability.

The research deep dives into the possibility of measuring this respiratory rate through the sound produced when one takes a breath. It concludes that such a breath-rate measurement tool is indeed possible through the use of "versatile noncontact sensors," like those on AirPods.

As and when Apple decides to implement the technology on the future AirPods models, it will prove to be a much more cost-effective alternative to medical equipment required for measuring cardiorespiratory health.

Other than the respiratory rate tracking capability, next year's AirPods Pro are also likely to have new sensors onboard for fitness tracking. With such features, Apple's AirPods can easily be categorised as its next big health and fitness-oriented device.