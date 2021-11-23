Airtel 3GB daily data prepaid plans not included in the tariff hike list, check all offers

Airtel on Monday announced tariff hikes for prepaid plans, which will go into effect from Friday, November 26. The plans will see a tariff hike of up to Rs 500 and the base plan from Airtel will now begin at Rs 99. What you cannot miss is that in the list of hiked tariff plans, Airtel has not included 3GB daily data plans. So, as some compensation, users opting for 3GB daily data plans will be spared from the hike and can still opt for them without any worry, at least for now. Prepaid users looking for generous amounts of data as well as calling benefits can opt for 3GB daily data plans.



Even though these plans offer 28 days and 56 days validity, they give 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and SMS benefits. Airtel does not offer any prepaid plan that gives 3GB daily data with 84 days validity. Some of these plans also offer streaming benefits and have been updated after the introduction of Disney+ Hotstar recent mobile plans.

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. There are no streaming benefits with this plan.

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan from Airtel gives 3GB daily data for 28 days and access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and Wynk music. The other benefits of these plans include free hellotunes, Wynk Music, Apollo 24|7 care, and free access to FastAg.

Airtel offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 558 with 56 days validity that gives 3GB daily data and access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and Airtel XStream. The additional benefits of the plan are the same as the plan stated above. Prepaid plans at Rs 558 get 6 coupons of 1GB data each valid for 84 days.



