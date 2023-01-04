Airtel 5G available in your area but you still can't use it on your phone? here is why

Bharti Airtel is expanding its 5G coverage across the country at a rapid pace. Since the launch of 5G in October 2022, the telecom operator has already deployed 5G in more than 20 cities including Delhi, Imphal, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Recently, Airtel launched the fifth-generation network in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and will reach more cities in the coming days. The telecom operator is aiming for a PAN-India launch of 5G in the next 2-3 years.

Airtel users living in 5G-enabled cities will experience faster internet services compared to the 4G. "Airtel customers can now experience an ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds", said Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in a statement.

Here's the list of cities where Airtel 5G Plus is available.

Airtel 5G cities: full list

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Siliguri

Nagpur

Varanasi

Panipat

Gurugram

Guwahati

Patna

Lucknow

Shimla

Imphal

Ahmedabad

Vizag

Pune

Indore

How to check Airtel 5G availability

During the launch of 5G, Airtel announced that the telco will roll out 5G in a phased manner. This means, even if the network is deployed in your city, it will take some time to go live in every street and area. To check if the network is available in your area or not, users can check the 5G network availability by login into the Airtel Thanks App.

Significantly, Airtel has also assured users that once the network is live, they will be able to connect to it with their 5G-enabled smartphones. Additionally, the 5G network will automatically connect to the existing 4G SIM so users will not have to buy a new 5G SIM for the same.

Notably, Airtel is rolling out its 5G officially for commercial use. Unlike Jio, where the telecom has launched 5G on beta testing and users who have received the Welcome offer invite can use the new network.



How to connect to Airtel 5G

Once Airtel 5G Plus is available in your area, it will automatically connect to your smartphone. If you are unable to get 5G:

Check if you are using a 5G smartphone.

If your smartphone is 5G then update your system OS to get 5G support. The majority of smartphone manufacturers have already released system support for both Jio and Airtel 5G.

Change handset settings and enable the 5G network, Go to Setting> Mobile Network> tap on Airtel SIM> Select the 5G network mode.

Notably, downloading the system update is important. To check for System updates, go to device Settings> About phone> Check for updates> Install.