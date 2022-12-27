Airtel 5G: Full list of eligible cities, how to activate and price in India

Airtel is rolling out its 5G network connectivity at a fast pace. Dubbed as Airtel 5G Plus, the fifth generation network connectivity by the telecom operator is now available in more than 18 cities of the country and is soon going to reach more cities.

Airtel, which is India's one of the leading network providers, is using the non-standalone 5G, unlike Jio's standalone network. The NSA mode supports networks on the already existing core of 4G. While there is not much difference in the network connectivity of standalone or non-standalone mode, yet the non-standalone network takes less cost given it is built on the existing infrastructure of 4G. So the initial cost of and the time taken to roll out the services is less than compared to the standalone network.

For the same reason, while Muskesh Ambani headed Jio True 5G is being rolled out in beta phase, Airtel has launched 5G officially for commercial use. Let's take a look at all the cities where Airtel 5G is available.

Airtel 5G eligible cities

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Siliguri

Nagpur

Varanasi

Panipat

Gurugram

Guwahati

Patna

Lucknow

Shimla

Imphal

Ahmedabad

Vizag

Visakhapatnam



The telecom operator has further announced plans to deploy a 5G network in all key metros by the end of this year and across all major Indian cities by next year. Significantly, Airtel is aiming for a PAN India coverage of its 5G within 1 to 2 years.

Airtel 5G compatible devices

During the launch of 5G in October, Airtel assured users that its 5G Plus network will be compatible with all 5G enabled smartphones. Meanwhile, all the major smartphone manufacturers have rolled out system support for both Jio and Airtel 5G. So Airtel 5G is compatible with all 5G smartphones of Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola and others. In the meantime, Apple has also released its latest system update iOS 16.2 which brings 5G support for all the iPhones 12 and later models.

Airtel 5G plans

Airtel is claiming to offer Airtel 5G Plus with upto 30x faster than Airtel 4G. Users who are in 5G enabled cities can connect to the network and can download HD & 4K videos, games, and large files, all in just a few seconds. Unlike Jio, Airtel users don't have to get a minimum recharge plan. Instead, the 5G network will work on any active Airtel plan.

How to connect to Airtel 5G in smartphone

If you are in an Airtel 5G enabled city and want to connect to the network, go to your phone's Settings. Then tap the network and connection and select your Airtel SIM. now turn on your preferred network connection as 5G. The new faster network will be enabled on your device once you are in the 5G connectivity area.

