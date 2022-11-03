Airtel 5G is now available for passengers travelling from Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2

Bharti Airtel has launched Airtel 5G Plus services at the Terminal 2 (T2) of the Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport, making it the first airport in India to get 5G support. The telco will provide fast speed 5G internet at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas and other sections of the T2.

"As South India's busiest airport prepares for a formal inauguration, Airtel announced the deployment of Airtel 5G Plus in Terminal 2, making it the first airport in India to get access to the ultrafast 5G network," Telecom Talk quoted Airtel in an official statement.

Following the launch Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, "Passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru will not only witness the most modern and contemporary airport but will also get to experience the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service. While at the terminal, customers can now have superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Who can use Airtel 5G?

Passengers with an active plan on Airtel SIM and 5G enabled smartphones will be able to connect with the Airtel 5G Plus available at the T2 of the Bengaluru airport. Airtel earlier notified that users will not have to buy a new Airtel 5G SIM to get the 5G benefits. The 4G SIM will automatically connect to the 5G network once it's in the 5G network connectivity area.

To recall, Delhi Airport authority previously announced that Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport is 5G ready. Back then, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a statement that T3 passengers will be able to enjoy the 5G network with 20 times faster data speed over the available Wi-Fi system in the airport. So, we can expect the launch of Airtel 5G Plus at Delhi International soon.

Meanwhile, Airtel recently crossed the mark of 1-million 5G users within a month of commercial launch on October 1. The Airtel 5G Plus is launched in 8 cities including -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Airtel is planning to expand its 5G coverage across urban India by December 2023 and PAN India by March 2024.