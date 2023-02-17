Airtel 5G launched in 200+ Indian cities: Full list of cities, plans, price, how to activate, and more details

Bharti Airtel is rolling out its 5G network connectivity across India at a fast pace. Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, it recently launched its fifth-generation network connectivity to seven new cities in North East India. Airtel users living in Kohima, Itanagar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia can now use the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus services at free of cost. Earlier the telecom operator had already launched its 5G in other cities across North East India including Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Agartala and Dimapur.

With the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in more cities across seven states, the tally of cities ready with Airtel 5G has now reached more than 80 cities. The company has promised that people living in these cities will be able to use 5G services on their 5G enabled smartphones at no extra cost.

Let's take a look at all the Indian cities where Airtel 5G Plus is now available

Airtel 5G full list of cites

Assam- Guwahati, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Silchar

Andhra Pradesh- Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool and Tirupati

Bihar- Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya and Bhagalpur

Delhi

Gujarat- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot

Haryana- Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar and Bahadurgarh

Himachal Pradesh- Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir- Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour.

Jharkhand- Ranchi and Jamshedpur

Karnataka- Bengaluru

Kerala- Kochi, Trivandrum, Kozhikode and Thrissur

Maharashtra- Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune

Madhya Pradesh- Indore

Manipur- Imphal

Odisha- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela and Puri

Rajasthan- Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur

Tamil Nadu- Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur and Trichy

Telangana- Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar

Sikkim- Gangtok

Mizoram- Aizawl

Arunachal Pradesh- Itanagar

Nagaland- Kohima

Chhattisgarh- Raipur and Durg-Bhilai

Tripura-Agartala

Uttarakhand- Dehradun

Uttar Pradesh- Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Noida and Ghaziabad

West Bengal- Siliguri

Airtel is aiming to cover major Indian cities with Airtel 5G Plus by December 2023.

Airtel 5G speed

Meanwhile, Airtel is claiming to offer up to 30 times faster speed compared to its older generation network- Airtel 4G. Users who are in 5G enabled cities can connect to the new network and can download HD & 4K videos, games, and large files, all in just a few seconds.

Also, unlike Jio 5G, Airtel offers its 5G services to all for commercial use. So, users don't have to get a minimum recharge plan. Instead, the Airtel 5G will work on any active Airtel plan.

Download the Airtel Thanks app

To get Airtel 5G or check if it's available in your area, you can download the Airtel Thanks app for details. Notably, Airtel 5G Plus will only work if users have a 5G compatible smartphone with the latest system update to support Airtel 5G.

To check for system updates go to your phone's Settings> About phone> System update> download the latest version of the OS.

How to activate Airtel 5G in your smartphone

If you are using a 5G supported smartphone and the Airtel 5G Plus is available in your area, follow these steps to connect to Airtel 5G.

To activate Airtel 5G on Android phones:

- Open the phone's Settings.

- Go to the "Mobile Network" section.

- Click on the Airtel SIM.

- Under the "Preferred Network Type" section, select "5G."

To activate Airtel 5G on iPhones:

- Open the Settings app.

- Navigate to the "Mobile Data" section.

- Tap on the Airtel SIM.

- Go to the "Voice and Data" section and select "5G AUTO."