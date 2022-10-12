Airtel 5G launched in India: Download speed, plan price, list of 8 eligible cities, how to activate 5G

Airtel has started rolling out 5G services in India in a phased manner. Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the telecom operator is offering 5G in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Nagpur. Airtel users who have a 5G-enabled smartphone will be able to use the latest network on their existing data plans until the rollout is completed.

Airtel has announced that it plans to offer 5G service in all major metro cities in India by March 2023. Airtel customers can check for the availability of 5G network through the company's Airtel Thanks App. Though, users will automatically be notified through the app if their smartphone is 5G- ready. While Airtel is yet to prove the capability of its 5G service, it is claiming that people will get 20 to 30 times higher speed than 4G in terms of voice call quality and high-speed internet.

Let's take a look at everything we know so far about the Airtel 5G Plus.



Airtel 5G Plus internet speed

According to a report by Ookla, Airtel 5G Plus download speed in Delhi was recorded at 197.98 Mbps, whereas it was 271.07Mbps in Mumbai. In Kolkata, Airtel 5G medium downloaded speed reached 33.83 Mbps and Varanasi got the highest at 516.57Mbps. When India Today Tech tested the Airtel 5G speed at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi, we got 341Mbps download speed.



Airtel 5G Plus SIM, 5G plan prices

Airtel users don't need to buy a new SIM to access 5G services in India. The telco announced that the Airtel 5G Plus will be available on existing 4G SIMs that [people are already using. Along with that, Airtel users can enjoy 5G services on their existing data plans until the rollout is completed.

"Customers can enjoy 5G services on their existing data plans until roll-out is complete. No SIM change needed; existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled," cites the Airtel official 5G guidelines.



Airtel 5G Plus eligible cities

As mentioned above, Airtel has started the rollout of 5G services in 8 cities. The telco is claiming to launch 5G services in all the major Indian cities by 2023. Airtel users in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi can access Airtel 5G Plus services.

Airtel has announced that the Airtel 5G Plus services will be available in all regions and districts across India by March 2024.



How to activate Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel's existing users with 4G SIM cards and 5G-supported smartphones can use the 5G services offered by the company. If you want to activate 5G network on your smartphone, then follow the below-mentioned steps.

Open your mobile phone and go to Settings.

Tap and open Mobile network.

Open Airtel SIM.

Tap on the 'Preferred network type' option.

Now you have to Select the 5G network type.

Note: If Airtel 5G has been rolled out in your area, then you will be able to see a 5G icon in the next couple of minutes on the status bar. You can check the availability of Airtel 5G services in your area through the Airtel Thanks App.



Airtel 5G Plus compatible devices

Airtel 5G Plus is compatible with all 5G smartphones. However, for a few smartphones, the company has asked the smartphone manufacturers to push the software update to enable 5G services. The OEMs will soon release an update to enable and optimize the radio frequencies for 5G. People can check out if their device is 5G-ready by visiting airtel.in/airtel-5g-handsets link.