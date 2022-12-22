Airtel 5G now available in 3 more cities: when will your area get Airtel 5G?

Bharti Airtel is deploying its 5G network services across the country at a fast pace. The telecom operator is rolling out the fifth-generation network connectivity in a phased manner and expanding the coverage in more cities; it has announced the 5G launch in Imphal, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the telecom operator is deploying 5G on NSA (non-standalone) technology and is the only telecom operator in India which has launched 5G in the country commercially. Airtel's rival Reliance Jio is still rolling out its 5G- Jio True 5G in the beta phase and hasn't given a specific timeline on when it will end its trials.



Airtel 5G in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

Launching high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the telco announced that the connectivity will be available across SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur and other key locations in Gandhinagar town.



Airtel 5G in Imphal

Covering the area across Imphal, the telco announced that the 5G is now operational across Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and other select locations.

Earlier in November, the telecom operator announced its 5G expansion in Guwahati, which started its fifth-gen network connectivity expansion in the Northeast part of the country.

Here is the list of all the cities, where Airtel 5G Plus is operational-



Airtel 5G in available in these cities

Hyderabad

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Siliguri

Nagpur

Varanasi

Panipat

Gurugram

Guwahati

Patna

Lucknow

Shimla

Imphal

Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar

Significantly, users living in the Airtel 5G-enabled cities will be able to use the high-speed 5G internet and services on their 5G smartphones. Most smartphone manufacturers have already pushed the system update to support Airtel and Jio's 5G connectivity. Even Apple rolled out 5G support with its recent iOS 16.2 update. The telecom operators have already assured that users will not have to buy a new SIM to use 5G. Their 4G SIM will support fifth-generation connectivity.

How to connect to Airtel 5G on smartphone

To use Airtel 5G on your Android phone, go to Settings> Network mode> Select Network mode and select 5G connectivity, or GLOBAL.

For iOS go to Settings, then tap on General > Software update > Download and Install iOS 16.2. Next, go to network settings and tap on Airtel sim and select 5g services.

Once the 5G services are enabled, your smartphone will connect to the new network automatically when you will in the connectivity area.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Jio are reaching out to more cities by the end of the year. The telecom operators have promised to cover the majority of Indian cities by 2023 and PAN India within 1-2 years.