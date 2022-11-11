Airtel 5G now available in more cities: check if 5G is available in your city

Airtel 5G is rolling out 5G support in more cities just like Jio. Reliance Jio on Thursday announced rolling out its Jio 5G service to more cities. Now, Jio 5G is available in 8 cities including -- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Bharti Airtel has also extended its 5G service support to another city. The company already offers Airtel 5G in 8 cities.

Airtel has launched 5G service in Panipat. The company already offers Airtel 5G in 8 cities including -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Nagpur. Panipat now becomes the first city in Haryana to get 5G service.

So, now Airtel users in Panipat can use 5G on their phone given their phone has 5G support. Notably, 5G phones that have received update for 5G compatibility update can only run 5G on their phone. Apple recently pushed 5G support through the latest iOS update to select iPhone users. However, the update is currently available only for iOS beta users using iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone SE 3 smartphones.

Users in any city do not require a new SIM to use Airtel 5G. This simply means that they can use 5G on their existing SIM and tariff plan. The telecom operator hasn't revealed any specific details about its upcoming 5G plans and how much they will be priced. Jio, on the other hand, said that 5G phone users living in eligible cities will be able to use Jio 5G only if they opt for plan worth Rs 239 or higher.

When will Airtel 5G reach all corners of the country? CEO, Gopal Vittal earlier said that Airtel 5G service will reach all corners of the country by end of March 2023. Mukesh Ambani, head of Reliance Industries, on the other hand, said that Jio 5G will rollout to everyone across the country by end of 2023.