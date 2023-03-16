Airtel 5G now available in over 265 cities: Full list of cities, how to activate, and more details

Bharti Airtel is rolling out its 5G network connectivity across India at a fast pace. Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the telco has deployed its non-standalone (NSA) fifth-generation network in over 265 cities. It's also the first mobile operator to make 5G available for commercial use for everyone. Which means, all Airtel users can access the 5G connectivity once they are in the 5G network area. Unlike Jio which is offering 5G connectivity on an invitational basis.

As for the Airtel 5G enabled cities, the telco recently announced the launch of 5G services in 125 cities. With this the tally of cities with Airtel 5G Plus network has reached over 265. While the full list of cities were not released with the announcement, Airtel did share that it has reached all the States and UTs with its network. As for the complete list of Airtel 5G Plus, the telecom operator has updated its list on its website.

Let's take a look at all the cities where users can avail Airtel 5G Plus services.

Airtel 5G Plus: Full List

- Assam: Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat and Tezpur.

- Andhra Pradesh: Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, Tirupati, Cuddapah, Ongole, Eluru, Vizianagaram, Nellore and Ananthapur.

- Bihar: Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Katihar, Purnia, Kishanganj, Bihta, Gopalganj, Barh, Biharsharif, Nawada, Sonepur, Fatwah, Araria, Jehanabad, Forbesganj, Motihari, Siwan, Saharsa, Madhepura, Lakhisarai, Sultanganj, Jamui, Gaya, Khagaria and Bettiah.

- Chhattisgarh: Durg-Bhilai, Raipur and Bilaspur.

- Chandigarh: Chandigarh

- Delhi

- Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Navsari, Morbi, Surendrana, Junagadh, Vapi, Dahej, Bharuch, Anand, Bhavnagar, Ankleshwar, Jamnagar, Nadiad, Kadodara, Mehsana, Kalol and Bhuj.

- Haryana: Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Bahadurgarh and Panchkula.

- Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Dharamshala, Mandi, Baddi, Manali, Solan, Kangra, Kullu, Palampur and Nalagarh.

- Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour.

- Jharkhand: Ranchi, Jamshedpur,Deoghar, Adityapur, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City, Ramgarh Cantonment, Khunti and Hazaribag.

- Karnataka: Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore.

- Kerala: Kochi, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ponnani, Kalamassery, Tirurangadi, Vengara, Thrippunithura, Tirur, Kollam, Edathala, Muvattupuzha, Palakkad, Cheruvannur, Vazhakkala and Kayamkulam.

- Maharashtra: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Dhule, Nashik, Achalpur, Udgir, Yavatmal City, Sinnar, Bhandara City, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Thane, Buldana and Khamgaon.

- Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Dewas, Jabalpur, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Mhow and Pithampur.

- Manipur: Imphal and Churachandpur.

- Mizoram: Aizawl

- Nagaland: Kohima and Dimapur

- Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Puri, Bhawanipatna, Paradeep, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Bargarh Town, Anugul, Sambalpur, Behrampur, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jajpur Road, Bolangir and Talcher.

- Punjab: Ludhiana, Derabassi, Kharar, Zirakpur and Mohali.

- Rajasthan: Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Bhiwadi, Pali, Ganganagar, Sikar, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner and Bhilwara.

- Sikkim: Gangtok

- Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur and Trichy

- Telangana: Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam and Ramagundam

- Tripura: Agartala

- Uttarakhand: Dehradun and Haridwar.

- Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Raebareli, Barabanki, Chandauli, Banda, Hardoi, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Balrampur, Mau, Gonda, Bareilly and Aligarh.

- West Bengal: Siliguri

Airtel has also announced that even in the cities where 5G is not available, users can test the new network by visiting the Airtel stores near them.

Airtel 5G Plus speed and plan

Airtel has claimed that its 5G will offer up to 30 times faster data speed than the existing 4G network. The call quality and connection will also be better. As for the plan, the telco has not yet launched any dedicated plan for 5G. Airtel has shared that it is aiming to launch 5G PAN India by March 2023 and after the complete roll out we may expect a dedicated 5G plan from the mobile operator.

How to activate Airtel 5G

To activate Airtel 5G in your phone, go to Settings> Network and connectivity> tap on Airtel SIM> Enable 5G. To check if 5G is available in your area or not, you can head over to the Airtel Thanks app for more details.

