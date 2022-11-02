Airtel 5G now available on all 5G OnePlus, Oppo phones: check full list, how to enable 5G

Airtel is slowly rolling out 5G services for all eligible users. Everyone living in 8 cities with a 5G phone is eligible to use high-speed Airtel 5G services. The telecom operator is working together with OEMs to bring 5G access to all eligible 5G phones. As per a report coming from TelecomTalk, Airtel has worked with OnePlus and Oppo to update all of their 5G phones to support Airtel's 5G service.
As per the report, Bharti Airtel's website lists all 5G phones from OnePlus and Oppo. OnePlus recently enabled 5G support for its latest flagship OnePlus 10 Pro and now all 5G OnePlus phones running in 8 eligible cities can run Airtel 5G on their phone. The list of cities includes -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi.
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 9
OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2
OnePlus 10R
OnePlus Nord CE 2
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 9RT
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus 9R
In addition, all Oppo phones with 5G support can also run Airtel 5G service, given the users are situated in eligible cities. The list of Oppo phones includes:
Oppo F19 Pro Plus
Oppo Reno 5G Pro
Oppo Reno 6
Oppo Reno 6 Pro
Oppo A53s
Oppo A74
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Oppo F21 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 7
Oppo Reno 8
Oppo Reno 8 Pro
Oppo K10 5G
Oppo F21s Pro 5G.
To update your OnePlus or Oppo phone to Airtel 5G, users can simply head to Settings > Connections or Mobile Network > Select the 5G network mode.
