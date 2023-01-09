Airtel 5G now reaches 22 India cities: Full list of cities, how to activate 5G on smartphone

India is getting 5G ready at a fast pace. Since its launch in October 2022, the telecom operators have deployed 5G network across more than 50 Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and more. Airtel and Jio which are currently the only two telecom operators who are offering 5G services, are aiming to launch 5G connection PAN India within 1-2 years. Committing to the rollout plan, Airtel has recently launched 5G in more cities and this time in covering more cities in Haryana.

Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the fifth-generation network connectivity is now available in Hisar and Rohtak. Notably, Airtel previously launched its 5G services in Gurugram and Panipat. To get the 5G connection, the telecom operator has assured its users that they will not have to buy any new 5G SIM. The existing 4G SIMs will automatically upgrade to 5G. Airtel also claims that with the non-standalone 5G network, customers will be able to use the ultrafast 5G Plus services internet.

Announcing the launch, Airtel revealed that its 5G services are currently available at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations.

Airtel 5G cities: full list

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Siliguri

Nagpur

Varanasi

Panipat

Gurugram

Guwahati

Patna

Lucknow

Shimla

Imphal

Ahmedabad

Vizag

Pune

Indore

Bhubaneswar

Hisar

Rohtak

How to connect to Airtel 5G

Notably, Airtel is deploying 5G in a phased manner. This means even if the network is live in the city, it will take some time to reach every colony and place as the telco continues to construct its network and complete the rollout in the area.

To check if Airtel 5G is available in your area users can download and log in to the Airtel app and check for availability. To use 5G just make sure you are using a 5G smartphone. Also till the time Airtel is deploying 5G across India, it is offering 5G services for free. So, users can use fast-speed internet at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, the telecom operator also suggested upgrading to the latest system software as many OEM i.e smartphone manufacturing companies have rolled out 5G support for Airtel and Jio 5G recently. So to make your phone 5G ready, go to Settings> About Phone> and check and download the system update.



