Airtel 5G Plus launched in 8 cities: names of cities, how to get, supported phones and key details

Airtel is the first telecom operator to officially rollout 5G services in India. One of the biggest telecom operators in the country has now launched Airtel 5G Plus service for 8 cities. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is rolling out 5G service in 4 cities including - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi. Reliance Jio has also launched the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which eligible users get unlimited 5G data and 1gbps data speed free of cost until the company announces 5G plans in India.

Now, what is Airtel 5G Plus. Well, similar to Jio Welcome Offer, Bharti Airtel is calling its 5G service - Airtel 5G Plus. Currently, Airtel 5G services are rolling out to 8 cities but only select users can use the service for now. Last week, at India Mobile Congress (IMC) in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Airtel announced to rollout 5G services in more cities in the months to come. However, the pan India rollout will be completed only by March 2024, CEO of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Mittal highlighted.

Airtel 5G Plus launched in 8 cities: Name of cities

Airtel 5G Plus is rolling out in 8 cities including -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The company said that the rollout of 5G services in these cities is happening in a phased manner, which means not everyone with a 5G phone, living in these cities will get access to Airtel 5G service.

Airtel 5G Plus launched: Eligible users, devices

Airtel customers living in either of the 8 cities with a 5G smartphone will be able to use Airtel 5G Plus. It should also be noted that not all 5G smartphones in India can run Airtel 5G service. For 5G smartphones to run Airtel's 5G services, the OEMs will need to roll out OTA updates for the phone to run Airtel 5G smoothly.

Airtel 5G Plus launched: Do you need a new SIM to use 5G?

No, you do not need a new SIM to use Airtel 5G service on the phone. As the company confirmed earlier, users who already have a 4G SIM will be able to use 5G on their phone.

Airtel 5G plans: price in India?

Airtel hasn't announced any 5G plans for now. Airtel has confirmed that users can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until 5G plans are launched and 5G services are available across the country.

"Airtel has been at the forefront of India's telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment. Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come," Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel said.