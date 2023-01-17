Airtel 5G reaches more than 25 cities: How to get 5G on smartphone and get high-speed internet

India is getting 5G ready at a fast pace. Leading telecom operators- Jio and Airtel are rolling out their 5G network services across the country in a phased manner and have promised to cover the entire country by 2024. While Jio is deploying its standalone5G connectivity offering in beta, Airtel is the only telecom operator which has launched 5G in the country for commercial use. The teleco has reached more than 25 cities across states to offer its 20 times faster network connectivity. In the recent development, Airtel 5G went live in five more cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Dubbed as Airtel 5G Plus, the fifth gen network connectivity is now live in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. Airtel earlier launched its 5G Plus connectivity in Lucknow and Varanasi. Significantly, Airtel users living in 5G enabled cities will be able to use 5G at no additional cost.

Let's take a look at all the cities where Airtel 5G is now available.

Airtel 5G cities: full list

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Siliguri

Nagpur

Varanasi

Panipat

Gurugram

Guwahati

Patna

Lucknow

Shimla

Imphal

Ahmedabad

Vizag

Pune

Indore

Bhubaneswar

Hisar

Rohtak

Agra

Meerut

Gorakhpur

Kanpur

Prayagraj

Airtel will deploy its 5G services in more cities in the coming days. The telecom operator has promised to deploy 5G PAN India by March 2024. Meanwhile, Jio 5G is now in more than 100 cities. Reliance Jio has promised to cover the entire country with its Jio True 5G by December 2023.

How get Airtel 5G in smartphone

While Airtel has launched 5G in many cities, users will still have to wait to get 5G connectivity. The telecom operator is delaying the new network connectivity in a phased manner. Therefore, it will take some time to reach every colony and street of the city.

However, once the network is live, it will automatically connect to your 5G smartphone with your 4G SIM. Just make sure you are using a 5G smartphone and have updated your phone with the latest system update which has support for Airtel 5G. Additionally, turn on the 5G connectivity by changing the settings on your smartphone. To do so, go to Settings> About Phone> and check and download the system update.

Notably, Airtel has not launched any specific plan for 5G. Until the rollout is completed, Airtel 5G Plus is available to use for free on the existing 4G SIM with an active mobile recharge plan.

