Airtel 5G rolling out in Lucknow, already available in 10 plus cities: check out the full list

Bharti Airtel is rolling out 5G across major Indian cities at a fast pace. The telecom operator has already launched fifth-gen network connectivity in 13 Indian cities and is now available in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The 5G services will be available in the city in a phased manner and users with 5-G enabled smartphones will be able to get cutting-edge 5G connectivity on their phone.

Airtel, which is India's second largest telecom operator, announced on Tuesday that 5G services in now available in Lucknow and is operational across various parts of the cities, including Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations. Other areas of the cities will also get 5G connectivity in a phased manner in the coming days.

Airtel 5G support smartphones

Airtel 5G services are said to be ultrafast and upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. The telco is deploying 5G non-standalone (NSA) networks and supports several smartphones including One Plus, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung and others. Apple is also rolling out 5G support for Airtel and Jio with its iOS 16.2 update.

Airtel 5G available in these Indian cities

Airtel is launching 5G across major Indian cities in a phased manner. The telco which started 5G roll out in October 2022 has covered 13 Indian cities in the last 2 months. Here is the list of all India cities where Airtel 5G is available-

Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru Chennai Hyderabad Nagpur Siliguri Lucknow Patna Gurugram Varanasi Guwahati Panipat

Meanwhile, Airtel is planning to deploy 5G across more Indian cities by the end of this year and will cover major cities by 2023. Both Jio and Airtel are trying to roll out 5G PAN India by 2024.

How to use Airtel 5G Plus?

If the Airtel 5G is available in your area, then you can use the network on your 5-G enabled smartphones. Airtel has already assured that the exciting 4G SIM will support 5G network too so users don't have to buy a new SIM for 5G. You will automatically connect to the next-gen network if you are in the network coverage zone of Bharti Airtel 5G services.