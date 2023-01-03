Airtel 5G rolling out in Madhya Pradesh: Full list of areas where it is available

Bharti Airtel has started expanding its 5G Plus services in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In a statement, the company said that users living in the circle can now enjoy fast-speed internet on a compatible smartphone, practically for free. The announcement comes days after its domestic rival, Reliance Jio, introduced its "true 5G" services in Indore and Bhopal. Airtel's 5G Plus services are said to be 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. Both telcos offer fast internet in multiple cities and will cover more areas in the coming months.

In the statement, Airtel says that its 5G services are currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations. The company will expand its services in due course of time.

Speaking about the launch, Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Indore. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city, which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Currently, Airtel is offering 5G in other parts of India, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Pune. Members of the India Today Tech team have also been able to use 5G Plus on Android smartphones and iPhones.

As mentioned, Airtel is letting users use 5G services for free in India at the moment, and the company is yet to reveal plans and tariffs. Users with a compatible 5G-enabled smartphone will automatically switch to the 5G network if the option is available. In some cases, users may need to manually turn on 5G on the device, which was the case with iPhones.

However, Airtel's process is still easier and neater, while Jio users need to sign up for a welcome offer. After signing up, Jio will get back to users, which may take weeks. Airtel and Jio's rival Vodafone Idea (Vi) is yet to commercially roll out its 5G services in India. The company has begun testing its fast internet services with OnePlus.