Airtel 5G services are rolling out this month but some phones will not get it 

Airtel is rolling out its 5G services in the middle of this month, but the services will only be available to some phones. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has confirmed that all the 5G-enabled smartphones will get the 5G services but iPhone users will have to wait for some more time to experience the high-speed internet. So the Android users, who are also Airtel subscribers, will be able to experience high speed internet from this month.

During an earnings call, Vittal said that Apple will release a software in November to support the 5G services and by December all of its devices will get the support for 5G. Airtel is currently selling the 5G plans at 4G rates but things will not remain the same. The company is likely to take a call on the rates of the 5G plans in the next 6-9 months.

"Samsung... I think there are 27 models of 5G. 16 models are already ready and enabled. Rest will happen by November 10-12. OnePlus all 17 models will work on our network. Vivo all 34 models, Realme all 34 models will work on our network. Xiaomi's all 33 models and Oppo all 14 models will work. Apple has 13 models. They will have (software update) release around the first week of November and by mid-December they should be all ready," Vittal said during the earnings call.



Vittal is looking to expand the Airtel 5G services in urban as well as key rural areas by March 2024.

Airtel has already started rolling out 5G services in a phased manner. Several users in Delhi, Gurgaon and Chennai were able to use Airtel 5G services. Airtel had officially rolled out the services on October 1. The company announced that the 5G services would be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi in the initial phase. More circles will be covered by next year.

We at India Today Tech conducted a 5G speed test on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. During our test, we could manage to get 283Mbps, which is a decent speed but nowhere close to what Airtel had promised earlier.The speed will likely improve in the coming days when the rollout is more stable.

