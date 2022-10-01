Airtel 5G services rolling out to 8 cities starting today, pan India rollout by March 2024

Airtel's chairman Sunil Mittal has finally launched the 5G services in India and announced that the telecom operator will be rolling it out today in select cities. The executive asserted that Airtel has plans to spread the 5G services all over India as soon as possible and the latest network will first be available in about 8 cities.

While he didn't reveal the names of all 8 cities, Mittal did confirm that Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Bangalore and four other cities will get Airtel 5G services starting today. The executive also promised that the telecom company will roll out 5G services to each corner of India by March 2024.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, hasn't revealed the exact launch date for 5G rollout. But, RIL's Chairman Mukesh Ambani did say that India is a bit late in delivering 5G services, but the telecom company aims to offer 5G technology to every part of India by December 2023. He also announced that Jio 5G plans will be available at the lowest rates in the world.