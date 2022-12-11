Airtel and Jio offering Amazon Prime, Netflix, other OTT benefits with these broadband plans

Telecom operators offer a variety of prepaid or postpaid mobile plans to provide daily data, calling and SMS benefits. But these mobile plans are not always sufficient. For users who are working from home, or want unlimited data for streaming their shows on HD Quality or even smooth surfing on the Web, mobile data is not always sufficient. Especially in families where all family members including children need the internet for their classes, projects or even to watch their favourite shows on OTT. So, to help users eliminate recharging multiple mobile charges and with data and OTT benefits, telecom operators including Jio and Airtel are offering unlimited high-speed internet and bundle OTT benefits on select prepaid broadband plans.

Let's take a detailed look at Reliance Jio and Airtel broadband plans with data and OTT benefits.

JioFiber prepaid plans with OTT bundle

JioFiber Rs 999 plan: Users will get 150Mbps internet data speed with unlimited data usage for 30 days. The plan also includes free voice calling and free subscription to OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, Zee 5 and 10 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 1499 plan: Users will get unlimited internet at 300 Mbps speed for 30 days validity. The OTT bundle includes a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and 14 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 2499 plan: This prepaid broadband plan offers 500Mbps speed of internet with unlimited data for 30 days. The OTT bundle includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and free subscription to 14 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 3999 plan: This plan offers unlimited 1Gbps data for 30 days with free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and 15 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 8499 plan: Users will get 6600GB data at 1Gbps speed for 30 days. The OTT bundle includes free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and 15 more OTT channels.

Airtel broadband prepaid plans with OTT bundle

Airtel Rs 999 plan: It offers up to 200Mbps speed with unlimited calling benefits and OTT subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime. Additional benefits include Airtel Thanks benefits such as Xtream Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24|7, cashback on FASTag and Wink Premium.

Airtel Rs 1,498 plan: This prepaid plan offers 300Mbps speed internet with unlimited calling and free subscription to Netflix Basic, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24|7, cashback on FASTag and Wink Premium.

Airtel Rs 3,999 plan: The plan offers up to 1Gbps speed, unlimited calling and Airtel Thanks benefits. These include free subscription to Netflix Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xtream Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24|7, cashback on FASTag and Wink Premium.