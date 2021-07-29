Airtel and Vodafone Idea each lost over 40 lakh subscribers in May, Jio gained over 35 lakh subscribers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released subscriber data for May as per which Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost over 40 lakh subscribers in May and Jio was the only telco to gain subscribers which were over 35.5 lakh users. This was the first time Airtel lost subscribers since June 2020. In fact it lost more subscribers than Vodafone Idea. Airtel lost 43.16 lakh subscribers, while Vodafone Idea lost 42.8 lakh subscribers.

According to TRAI data, Reliance Jio had 36.64 per cent of the wireless subscribers market share, while Airtel's was 29.60 per cent and Vodafone Idea was 23.59 per cent and BSNL's was 9.89 per cent. However, Airtel still managed to have the maximum proportion of wireless subscribers which was 97.99 per cent while MTNL reported the least number of wireless subscribers.

Airtel has also scrapped its entry-level prepaid plan which was priced at Rs 49 and now the cheapest plan comes at Rs 79. Airtel and Vi have also upgraded their postpaid plans, thus materialising the much talked about tariff hikes. Coming to the market share, as of 31st May 2021, the private access service providers held 89.83 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.17 per cent.

Wireline subscribers increased from 20.36 million at the end of April-21 to 21.66 million at the end of May-21. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 1.30 million with a monthly growth rate of 6.40 per cent. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 90.93 per cent and 9.07 per cent respectively at the end of May 2021.

The broadband sector of the market of the top five service providers constituted 98.80 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of May 2021. These service providers were Reliance Jio with 434.23 million, Airtel with 192.73 million, Vodafone Idea with 119.64 million, BSNL with 22.47 million, and Atria Convergence with 1.87 million. During May 2021, a total of 7.28 million requests were received for mobile number portability.