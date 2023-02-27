Airtel and Vodafone-Idea plans with free Disney+ Hotstar: Full list of plans, benefits

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to live stream the matches of Premier League 2023 season from March 2023 as the official OTT broadcaster. However, this time, Jio users will be a bit disappointed as the network provider has removed free Disney+ Hotstar subscription from its recharge listing of prepaid and postpaid plans. But if you have an Airtel or Vodafone-Idea postpaid SIM then you don't have to worry.

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) users can get a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with select postpaid mobile recharge plans. Both the mobile operators are offering data and calling benefits with the free OTT subscription to offer more value and benefits to users.

Let's take a look at all the Airtel and Vi postpaid plans which offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Airtel postpaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 499: With data rollover of 75GB, this postpaid plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar mobile and Amazon Prime Video.

Rs 999: Under this plan Airtel has included 1 regular SIM with 3 free family add-one, data rollover of 100GB , unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. As for OTT, the plan includes Disney+ Hotstar mobile and Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Rs 1199: Similar to the above plan, this plan also includes 1 regular SIM with 3 free family add-ons, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. However, for data rollover, this postpaid plan provides 150GB data with free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar mobile, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix Basic.

Rs 1499: This postpaid plan offers 1 regular SIM with 4 free family add-ons, data roll over of 200GB, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling and free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar mobile, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix Basic.

Vi postpaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 501: In this plan, Vi has included 90GB data rollover, unlimited calling, 3000 SMS for a month and free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Additionally, the plan also offers subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Vi Movies and TV, Hungama Music and more.

Rs 701: Under this plan this plan offers unlimited data, calling, and 3000 SMS. The free OTT bundle includes a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Super, Amazon Prime and more.

Rs 1101: This plan is listed as the most expensive postpaid plan by Vi. The plan includes unlimited data, calling, 3000 SMS per month and free subscription to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Super.

