Airtel and Vodafone-Idea plans with free Disney+ Hotstar: Full list of plans, benefits

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in competition in the telecom sector. Leading network providers such as Vodafone Idea (Vi), Airtel, and Jio are offering unlimited voice calls and mobile data, along with additional benefits like access to OTT platforms and services to give better value on plans to their users. Although Jio which earlier used to offer OTT benefits like free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar has now removed this OTT subscription from its prepaid plan. Airtel and Vodafone Idea however, are still offering the free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. In fact the two telcom operators have added the free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to more prepaid packs.

Airtel or Vi users can get unlimited data, call and SMS benefits with these select prepaid plans. Let's take a look at all the Airtel and Vi prepaid plans which offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Airtel prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 399 plan: This plan offers 2.5GB data per day, 100 free SMS per day, and unlimited calls with Its validity of 28 days. The added benefits include free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months on recharge from Airtel App and Web.

Rs 499 plan: Users get 3 GB data per day, 100 free SMS per day, unlimited calls with 28 days validity and free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months on recharge from Airtel App and Web.

Rs 719 plan: This prepaid plan includes 1.5GB daily data limit, 100 SMS per day, calling benefits for 84 days with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months on recharge from Airtel App and Web.

Rs 779 plan: Similar to the previous plan, this plan includes 1.5GB daily data limit, 100 SMS per day, calling benefits for 90 days with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months on recharge from Airtel App and Web.

Rs 839 plan: Under this recharge plan users get 2GB daily data limit, 100 SMS per day, calling benefits for 84 days with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months.

Rs 999 plan: This recharge includes 2.5GB daily data limit, 100 SMS per day, calling benefits for 84 days with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months and even free membership for Amazon Prime.

Rs 3359 plan: With this annual plan, Airtel offers 2.5GB daily data limit, 100 SMS per day, calling benefits for 365 days with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year and even free membership for Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Vi prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 151 plan: In this plan, Vi has included 8GB data with 30 days validity and free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar for 3 months with active pack validity.

Rs 399 plan: This plan offers 2.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling and free 3 months of Disney Hotstar Mobile with 28 days pack validity.

Rs 499 plan: With 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling and free 3 months of Disney Hotstar Mobile with 28 days pack validity.

Rs 601 plan: Users get 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling and free 1 year of Disney Hotstar Mobile and extra 16GB data with 28 days pack validity.

Rs 901 plan: Under this plan users get 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling and free 1 year of Disney Hotstar Mobile and extra 48GB data with 70 days pack validity.

Rs 1066 plan: This plan offers 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling and free 1 year of Disney Hotstar Mobile with 84 days pack validity.

Rs 3099 plan: This annual plan offers this plan users get 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling and free 1 year of Disney Hotstar Mobile and extra 75GB data with 365 days pack validity.

