Airtel announces new Xstream Fiber broadband plans, now offers free TV and Netflix with them

Bharti Airtel has launched new Xstream Fiber broadband plans that don't differ much from previous plans, but the new ones offer better benefits. Having said that, one will also have to pay more for the additional benefits. Airtel has announced three new broadband plans, including Rs 1599, Rs 699, and Rs 1,099. These offer free access to over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box. Keep reading to know more about the benefits that the new plans offer to customers.

Airtel Rs 1,599 broadband plan

The latest Rs 1,599 broadband plan from Airtel is pretty similar to the Rs 1,498 plan. But, with the new one, customers also get access to over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box. One will be required to pay Rs 2,000 for this box, which is a one-time charge. With this setup box, users will be able to enjoy cable TV as well as OTT content.

Apart from this, users get 300Mbps internet speed, and free access to popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. The plan includes Airtel Xstream Premium single login for 14 OTTs, including SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV. One will be able to use 3.3TB of data on a monthly basis with this broadband plan.

Airtel Rs 1099 broadband plan

There is also the Rs 1099 broadband plan that comes with 200Mbps of speed with 3.3TB monthly FUP data. The OTT benefits are similar to the Rs 1599 Airtel broadband plan. The only difference is you don't get Netflix. But, you will be able to access all the other OTT platforms with this broadband plan. The Airtel Xstream Box offer is also valid on this and customers will get 350+ TV channels with this one too.

Airtel Rs 699 broadband plan

Lastly, the Rs 699 Airtel broadband plan offers 40Mbps speed. It includes all the above-mentioned OTT platforms, except for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Customers get 3.3TB of monthly data and the TV offer is also applicable here. All the broadband plans are already live on the official site, so one can go and check them.