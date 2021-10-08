Airtel announces Rs 6000 cashback offer for users who purchase smartphones from leading brands

As part of its Mera Pehla Smartphone program, Airtel on Friday announced a new cashback of Rs 6000 offer for users who purchase smartphones up to Rs 12000. Airtel requires users to make a recharge from the telco priced at Rs 249 or above for 36 months, after which they will get full cashback. This is also an attempt from Airtel to retain its customers and to enable them to experience its network. Airtel will offer an attractive cashback of Rs 6,000 to customers who purchase a new smartphone priced approximately up to Rs 12,000 from leading brands. Over 150 smartphones are eligible for this benefit.



To avail the Rs 6000 cashback benefit, an Airtel customer needs to recharge with a Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 249 or above continuously, as per pack validity for 36 months. The customer will receive the cashback in two parts - the first installment of Rs 2000 after 18 months or 1.5 years and the remaining Rs 4000 after 36 months or the three year period.To know more about the program and the list of eligible handsets, users can visit Airtel's website.



Airtel notes that for instance, if a customer opts for a device priced Rs 6000, the customer will get full cashback by the end of three year after getting data quotas and unlimited calling benefits with every Airtel prepaid recharge to unlock a superior smartphone experience. At the end of 36 months, the customer will get an attractive cashback benefit of Rs 6000, the customer gets back her entire investment in the device while being able to stay digitally connected.





Airtel notes that customers opting for this program are also eligible for a one time free screen replacement by Servify in case of damage. This offers an additional cost benefit upto Rs 4800 with the estimated cost of screen replacement for a Rs12,000 smartphone. Once a customer is on an eligible recharge pack, the screen replacement enrolment can be done on Airtel Thanks App within 90 days period.



Along with unlimited calling and generous data benefits, customers enjoy a range of exclusive Airtel Thanks benefits with their prepaid recharges. These include a free Wynk Music subscription and a 30 day trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.



Shashwat Sharma, Director, Marketing and Communications said, "Smartphones are now a basic need, especially in the post pandemic world, as customers look to access a range of services digitally. As millions of customers across India aspire for a quality smartphone for good online experience, our ambition is to make it easier for them to own the device of their choice. We will continue to bring to market a range of interventions as part of this innovative program and enable customers to get on to the digital highway."





