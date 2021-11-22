Airtel announces tariff hikes, plans to get expensive from November 26, check all new offers

Airtel on Monday announced tariff hikes on prepaid plans which will go into effect from Friday, that is November 26. The updated prepaid plans are set to get expensive by up to Rs 500 with altered benefits. Notably, none of the upgraded prepaid plans offer 3GB daily data. Airtel noted that it has maintained that its mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model. It further noted that the level of ARPU will enable substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Moreover, the hikes will give Airtel room to roll out 5G in India.

Airtel tariff hikes will affect plans starting from Rs 79, which is a voice plan. The Rs 79 prepaid plan will be priced at Rs 99 after the tariff hike. It will offer 50 per cent more talktime, 200 MB data and 1 paise per second voice tariff. The Rs 149 plan will be hiked to Rs 179 and will give 28 days validity along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 2GB data. The Rs 219 prepaid plan will be hiked to Rs 265 and will offer 1GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 249 prepaid plan will be hiked to Rs 299 and will offer 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 298 prepaid plan will be hike to Rs 359 and will offer 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling.

Coming to plans with 56-day validity, the Rs 399 prepaid plan will be hiked to Rs 479 and will offer unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB daily data. The Rs 449 prepaid plan will be hiked to Rs 549 and will offer 56 days validity, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls.

The 84-days validity plans priced at Rs 379, Rs 598 and Rs 698 will be hiked to Rs 455, Rs 719 and Rs 839 respectively and will all offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plans will offer 6GB data, 1.5 GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively.

Two annual plans or plans with 365 days validity which are priced at Rs 1498 and Rs 2498 will be priced at Rs 1799 and Rs 2999 respectively. While the Rs 1799 plan will offer 24GB data, the Rs 249 plan will offer 2GB daily data. The plans will also offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Data top-ups plans priced at Rs 48, Rs 98 and Rs 251 will be priced at Rs 58, Rs 118 and Rs 301 respectively. These plans will offer 3GB data, 12GB data and 50GB data respectively.