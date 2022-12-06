Airtel announces World Pass: What is it, price and other details

Airtel World Pass has been announced for those who travel a lot. As part of this scheme, the telecom giant has unveiled a new set of international roaming plans for both prepaid and postpaid users across regions. The pass is valid in about 184 countries and is beneficial for those who are worried about whether their mobile pack will work in other regions. Here is everything you need to know.

Airtel World Pass: What is it?

Airtel World Pass is designed for international travelers to offer them better convenience in terms of services when traveling abroad. The company has announced a number of new Airtel plans that will work in all countries and offer some other additional benefits. There are both long-term and short-term plans for Airtel customers.

Airtel World Pass: Additional benefits

The biggest benefit of this pass is that people won't have to buy multiple prepaid or postpaid plans to access the services in different regions. The pass also provides 24×7 customer support at no additional cost. International travelers are also getting a dedicated helpline number to quickly help them resolve issues.

The postpaid Airtel users are getting a better deal. The customers get unlimited data access, irrespective of whatever the plan is. There is a high-speed data cap of up to 15GB on the plans. If users exhaust this limit, they will still be able to use internet, but at a much slower speed. Users will at least be able to access messaging services or apps without worrying about the data or additional charges.

Note: Airtel users will be able to customize or get real-time updates on usage, as well as the billing amount using the Airtel Thanks app. One can also add additional minutes if there is a requirement for it.

Airtel World Pass: Plans for prepaid and postpaid users