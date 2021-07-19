Airtel asks DoT to roll out guidelines for new 5G devices to support all spectrum bands

Airtel has written to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to formulate guidelines directing that new 5G devices launched or sold in India must support all existing bands for 5G in the country, according to an online report. Airtel in its letter has noted that 50 per cent of smartphone users in India change or upgrade their handsets after two years of usage, and further delay in creating a supportive device ecosystem would hamper India's 5G leadership ambitions. As of now, the 5G devices being launched by manufacturers work only in the 350 Giga Hz spectrum while 5G services can be provided using multiple existing bands and new radio interface.



"However, the provision of 5G services in such existing multiple spectrum bands can only happen with the availability of handsets if the minimum features to support 5G services are ensured," the Sunil Mittal-led telco was quoted as saying by the publication. Airtel is currently working with Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme and Apple to test its 5G trial network.

Airtel also noted that the new 5G devices should support dynamic spectrum sharing while the dual SIM handsets should have 2G, 4G and 5G support on both slots, Financial Express reported.

The permissions have been given by DoT as per the priorities and technology partners identified by TSPs themselves. The experimental spectrum is being given in various bands which include the mid-band (3.2 GHz to 3.67 GHz), the millimeter-wave band (24.25 GHz to 28.5 GHz) and in the Sub-Gigahertz band (700 GHz). The TSPs will also be allowed to use their existing spectrum owned by them (800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2500 MHz) for conduct of 5G trials.

Telecom operators have acquired spectrum in multiple bands keeping in mind the future use of these bands to launch in 5G services. For example, 2100 MHz was initially used by the operators to provide 3G services and is now being used to offer 4G LTE and has been adopted in various parts of the world to provide 5G, the publication noted.

Earlier this year in January, Airtel became the first telco to successfully demonstrate live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad city in the 1800 MHz band through the NSA (Non-Stand Alone) network technology. DoT has allocated spectrum to Airtel in four Indian telecom circles including Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Delhi. Airtel has been allotted the 5G trial spectrum in 3500 MHz, 28 GHz and 700 MHz. Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have been allotted spectrums in the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands. The applicant TSPs include Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and MTNL.



Earlier this year, Airtel became the first telco to announce that it has become 5G ready, although the services will not be ready for commercial usage by 2022. The duration of the trials, at present, is for a period of 6 months, which includes a time period of 2 months for procurement and setting up of the equipment.



