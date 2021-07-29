Airtel Black 1598 combo plan vs Airtel 1599 postpaid plan, which is better

Airtel this month launched Airtel Black, its attempt to give an all-in-one solution for homes. Airtel Black allows users to combine fiber, DTH and mobile services under one bill. It also allows users to customise plans as per their requirements. Airtel noted that customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers.

Now, some individual broadband and postpaid plans have a similar price range to that of Airtel Black combo plans. In this article, we have compared Airtel's Rs 1599 postpaid plan and Rs 1598 family plan and Airtel's Rs 999 and Rs 1349 plan which give similar postpaid benefits but also give additional DTH or broadband benefits.

Airtel's premium family postpaid plan is priced at Rs 1599, it will give unlimited data which means it comes with 500GB monthly data with up to 200GB after the consumption of the allotted data quota. The plan comes with two connections -- one regular and one family add-on connection and unlimited calls. The plans give a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with a subscription to Airtel XStream. Its premium benefits include Handset protection, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Juggernaut books, Airtel X-stream App premium and Wynk premium.

Airtel Black is giving a plan priced at Rs 1598 with a combination of postpaid and broadband plans. The postpaid benefits will give the same two connections as stated in the above plan. However, it will come with 105GB which is less as compared to the above-stated plan. It also comes with unlimited calls and SMS benefits. The broadband plan that comes with this plan gives 200mbps speed with unlimited data and unlimited calls. It also gives access to Amazon Prime and Airtel Xtream benefits.

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan gives three connections -- 1 regular plus two add-on connections. It also gives 210GB data which is bifurcated into 150 + 30 +30 along with access to unlimited calls with identical streaming benefits as stated above and unlimited calls. Now Airtel Black's Rs 1349 plan is also giving 210GB data with three postpaid connections -- 1 regular and two free add-on SIMs. Postpaid users can be new or existing. For an additional Rs 350, Airtel Black's plan gives a DTH connection with access to TV channels, XStream Box, and access to Amazon Prime and Airtel XStream App.



