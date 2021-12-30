Airtel Black Rs 998 combo plan vs Airtel Rs 999 premium postpaid plan, which is better

Airtel Black was launched earlier this year for premium customers. Airtel touted it as an all-in-one solution for homes as it allows users to combine fiber, DTH and postpaid mobile services under one bill. It also allows users to customise plans as per their requirements. Some individual broadband and postpaid plans have a similar price range to that of Airtel Black combo plans.

At a time when mobile tariffs are soaring through the roof, for some users, it could be wise to switch to premium postpaid or Airtel Black. These services give access to add-on connections so other members of the family can also use it. Now, Airtel Black and Airtel postpaid give access to plans which have a marginal price difference. In this article, we are comparing Airtel's Rs 999 postpaid plan with Airtel Black's Rs 998 plan and Airtel's Rs 1599 postpaid plan, and Airtel Black's 1598 plan.

Airtel Black Rs 998 vs Airtel postpaid Rs 999 plans

Airtel Black gives a plan at Rs 998 which gives access to postpaid and DTH connections. The postpaid plan gives 105GB with access to unlimited calls and two connections. Users can add Rs 350 worth of channels. It also gives access to a year of Amazon Prime and Airtel XStream.

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan gives three connections -- 1 regular plus two add-on connections. It also gives 210GB data which is bifurcated into 150 + 30 +30 along with access to unlimited calls with identical streaming benefits as stated above and unlimited calls. The plans give a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with a subscription to Airtel XStream.

Airtel Black Rs 1598 vs Airtel postpaid Rs 1599 plans

Airtel Black is giving a plan priced at Rs 1598 with a combination of postpaid and broadband plans. The postpaid benefits will give the same two connections as stated in the above plan. However, it will come with 105GB which is less as compared to the above-stated plan. It also comes with unlimited calls and SMS benefits. The broadband plan that comes with this plan gives 200mbps speed with unlimited data and unlimited calls. It also gives access to Amazon Prime and Airtel Xtream benefits.

Airtel's premium family postpaid plan is priced at Rs 1599, it will give unlimited data which means it comes with 500GB monthly data with up to 200GB after the consumption of the allotted data quota. The plan comes with two connections -- one regular and one family add-on connection and unlimited calls. The plans give a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with a subscription to Airtel XStream. Its premium benefits include Handset protection, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Juggernaut books, Airtel X-stream App premium and Wynk premium.

