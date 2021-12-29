Airtel gives long-term validity prepaid plans at Rs 666 and Rs 699, which is better

At a time when prepaid telecom tariffs are soaring through the roof, Airtel launched a prepaid plan at Rs 666. The recently launched Rs 666 prepaid plan for Airtel gives 77-days validity and will come in handy to users who are looking for slightly longer validity than the regular 56-days validity. The prepaid plan also gives daily data and calling benefits. The Rs 699, which is priced at an additional Rs 33, gives access to Amazon Prime membership and has varying benefits. The benefits of the two prepaid plans are listed below.

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan: Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan is giving 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk Music. Meanwhile, Jio and Vodafone Idea also offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 666. Jio gives a Rs 666 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 84 days. Meanwhile, Vi's Rs 666 prepaid plan gives access to 1.5GB daily data with 77 days validity. It also gives access to 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls.

Airtel Rs 699 prepaid plan: Airtel is giving a prepaid plan at Rs 699 that is giving 3GB daily data and unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan also gives access to Amazon Prime membership for 56 days. The validity of this plan is also 56 days with the additional benefits identical to the Rs 666 prepaid plan.

Looking at the above plans and benefits, users can decide if they want to opt for the Rs 699 or the Rs 666 prepaid plans. Airtel Rs 455 prepaid plan offers 6GB data and has a validity of 84 days. It also gives unlimited calls and 900 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. Airtel is also giving a Rs 50 discount with some of its prepaid plans. However, you must note that this discount is only available to Airtel Thanks app users. Airtel also gives additional data coupons when plans are subscribed through the app.



