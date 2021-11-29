Airtel gives up to 6GB extra data and cashback with its prepaid plans, check details

Airtel recently updated and hiked its prepaid plan recharge tariffs by up to25 per cent. The telco, however, is giving some offers that users can make use of after the hike in tariffs. These offers include additional data coupons, cashback, and additional talktime. Airtel users can get access to additional data when they use the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel offers the benefit to only app users through which users can access additional data. Users can download the Airtel Thanks app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The additional data lasts up to the validity of the plans that is, for 28, 56, and 84 days respectively.

Airtel is giving up 6GB of free data with its prepaid plans bought through the Thanks app. For prepaid plans priced above Rs 265, it is giving 2GB extra data with 28 days validity. For prepaid plans with 56 days validity and 84 days validity Airtel is giving 4GB and 6GB extra data respectively.

This means that prepaid plans priced at Rs 265 and Rs 359 that come with 1GB daily data and 2GB daily data will get 2GB additional data coupons. These plans also come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day

Airtel has two 56-day validity plans that will be priced at Rs 479 and Rs 549 respectively and will give 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. These plans come with 4GB additional data when recharged through the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel has three prepaid plans with 84 days validity that will come for Rs 455, Rs 719, and Rs 839 respectively. While the Rs 455 plan will give 6GB data, the Rs 719 and Rs 839 plans will come with 1.5GB and 2GB daily data respectively. All plans will come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. These plans come with additional data of 6GB.

Airtel notes that along with new mobile prepaid recharge offers, users get 50 per cent cashback on their first Airtel UPI Transaction. The Airtel recharge offers also bring up to Rs 40 additional cashback on monthly recharges done through Airtel wallet or Airtel UPI. Airtel further offers Rs 100 cashback for customers who use Paytm for payment on Airtel prepaid plan recharges. If users are paying for their recharges through Amazon Pay, they will get a cashback of Rs 50. The telco is giving OTT subscriptions such as Prime Video Mobile Edition, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream App that come as Airtel Thanks Rewards.





