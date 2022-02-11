Airtel Internet suffers 10-min major outage, company says services now restored

Airtel users across the country have reported issues with the broadband and mobile network. Several users have reported on Twitter that their Airtel broadband stopped working abruptly. Users were also not able to make or receive calls from their mobile phones. Apart from the broadband and mobile services, users were also not able to access the Airtel Thanks app. The company has now restored the services.

As per outage-tracking website DownDetector, Airtel is the only telecom operator that is facing an outage. The outage has affected major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and others. So far more than 3700 reports have been lodged related to Airtel signal issues.

(This is a developing story)